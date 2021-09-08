Frankfort church delivers hundreds of donated supplies for Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Members of Buck Run Baptist Church are back in Kentucky after a weekend mission to deliver donations to hurricane victims in Louisiana.

Deacons Mike Necessary and David Keesling saw firsthand how Hurricane Ida’s deadly strength left parts of Louisiana in shambles.

“Buildings, houses, retail places that would have to be torn down and rebuilt,” Necessary described.

Buck Run Baptist called on its congregation to donate water, food, cleaning supplies, building materials, and other essentials for victims on Thursday.

Within three days, hundreds of donations filled the church’s foyer.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Keesling said. “Being a Christian, that’s what we do, and that’s what they would do if the shoe was on the other foot.”

Volunteers loaded a trailer full of supplies, and the two deacons left the very same day for New Orleans.

LEX 18

They arrived at First Baptist Church LaPlace on Monday.

“We got a bucket brigade going and they unloaded the trailer very quickly, but they were super gracious, super appreciative,” Necessary said.

“Everybody, just at random times, came up and thanked us for coming,” Keesling said.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center projects Hurricane Ida caused up to $95 billion in damage along its path.

Buck Run Baptist Church leaders estimate their donations will help hundreds of Louisiana families fighting to rebuild and recover.