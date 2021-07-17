Frankfort community can provide input on changes to local park

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The growth of a park in Franklin County is up to community members.

For the next few weeks, citizens can have a voice in the future of Lakeview Park in Frankfort. Some people have already been sharing their ideas.

"Recall those opportunities where you've had the best time of your life and put those into the survey so that we can see if they fit within this property," said Philip Parnin with Pros Consulting, which has been tasked with gathering the community input.

Parnin says there are about 120 acres and around 80 people have already filled out the survey.

"Year-round recreation," Parnin said. "There's recreation here already, but they're thinking indoor recreation year-round as well too as a component to the park."

Part of the goal is to make sure the improvements bring strong revenue potential.

"The longer people stay here, the more money that they'll spend not just here in the park but also with the surrounding businesses too," Parnin said.

The survey can be completed online. Some of the questions ask, how often you use the park, which park facilities do you use, or which events have you attended.

Shawn Reaves is the president of a theatre company in Frankfort. He thinks a dedicated performing arts center would be a welcome addition.

"We know that a lot of people think of parks as hiking trails and athletic events and those kinds of things," Reaves said. "We absolutely support all of those initiatives as well. But also there's parks and recreation and recreation also includes theatrical performances, performing arts."

Bob Logan is from Frankfort. He likes and supports the park, but also wants to see the downtown grow.

"The downtown area is for conventions and parties or social gatherings and the park should be reserved for park-related activities such as frisbee golf and volleyball and softball," Logan said.

The survey will be online until August 8.