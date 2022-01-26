Frankfort community comes together to find an army veteran's service dog

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Frankfort community is coming together to help a Vietnam army veteran find his service dog, Dorka.

The Frankfort police department got a call Tuesday afternoon about a man walking around backyards. While responding to the call, officers spoke with the veteran's family members in Indiana. They learned that the man, whose family prefers to remain nameless, suffers from PTSD.

Courtesy of Frankfort Police Department

Frankfort’s Police Chief Dustin Bowman says, "This is a little bit more urgent. Anytime a family dog is lost, of course, there's always the urgency to find it -- but, dealing with some of the stresses and some of the things that this gentleman has, through his service to the country, is of the most importance to try to find the dog."

The Frankfort Police Department has been in contact with the humane society who says that Dorka was last seen wearing a red collar Tuesday around 10 A.M.

Courtesy of Frankfort Police Department

This community is pulling together volunteers who will be out on the streets searching for her.

The Franklin County Humane Society’s Assistant Manager, Christina Alves, says, "Frankfort is filled up with animal lovers, and any one of us would step up to go and help find this animal."

The humane society turned to social media to look for volunteers, and Frankfort P.D. even sent up a drone to search the area for the one-year-old boxer. It's an effort made even stronger by the support of strangers.

"Well, the great thing about our community here in Frankfort is, it is a tight-knit community.” Says Chief Bowman. “We do care -- and that's why the partnerships that we build in the community with the citizens, with the community leaders is so important to us."

The Franklin County Humane Society says microchips are the number one way missing animals are found. They want to remind people they offer microchipping at the humane society for $15. Also, if you've seen Dorka, call Frankfort police, (502) 875-8523.