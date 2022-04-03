Frankfort Concert Raises Money For Kentucky Tornado Relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A benefit concert in Frankfort raised hundreds of dollars for tornado relief in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

It was organized by 17-year-old Morton McIntyre. Seed Sowers, the gospel group he is part of, is planning a trip to Dawson Springs next weekend to deliver supplies.

In total, over multiple events, they've raised more than 1,300 dollars.

"I just feel the hurt in my heart because I couldn't imagine losing everything," McIntyre said about the devastation in Dawson Springs.

Some of the supplies they've collected now sit on a converted school now-tour bus.

"The whole point of our ministry is to save lives and to bring others to Christ and it fits doing a benefit like this," McIntyre said. "Maybe taking them supplies can turn their lives over to the lord."