Frankfort man accused of assaulting 4-week-old baby

Frankfort Police Department
Posted at 11:33 AM, Nov 21, 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Frankfort man was arrested and charged after he allegedly assaulted a 4-week-old baby.

According to an arrest citation, 29-year-old Arien Fredrickson told officers that he "intentionally physically assaulted the baby in an attempt to quiet her crying."

Police were called to a home on Louisville Road in Frankfort around 7:37 p.m. on November 19 for a newborn in physical distress.

The arrest citation says that when officials responded to the scene, the newborn was non-responsive and had injuries to her neck and head.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the newborn was taken to UK Children's Hospital.

Fredrickson is charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under and first-degree assault domestic violence.

