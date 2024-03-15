Frankfort officials confirm 'false alarm' after phone alert of active shooter

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frankfort officials say there is no threat to the public after they received a call from an employee at the Administrative Office of the Courts regarding a phone alert of an active shooter.

According to police, they received the call around 9:02 a.m. on Friday and responded to Vandalay Drive.

Police say when clearing the AOC building, they got a second call from the employee stating they received a text stating, "Please disregard this was an inadvertent test."

Frankfort police, along with the sheriff's office, were able to confirm that it was a false alarm.