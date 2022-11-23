Frankfort pastor remembers former WTVQ chief meteorologist Jason Myers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — People are mourning the loss of former Lexington meteorologist, Jason Myers.

Today, a senior pastor at Buck Run Baptist Church in Frankfort is remembering Myers.

That senior pastor, Pastor Hershael York, says, "Jason was one of the kindest, nicest guys I ever met."

Myers passed away in a helicopter crash Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was ABC 36's former chief meteorologist from 2013 to 2019. He and his family attended Buck Run Baptist during their time in the blue grass and Pastor York tells me they were active members.

"You know when they joined, they were not the kind of people to put their name on a roll and you see them every now and then. They were here every week; they were part of our small groups’ ministry,” says York.

York says Myers welcomed people in the church lobby on Sundays. Although the church and communities across the state are grieving, he says Myers was a man of faith, with a warm heart.

WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers/Facebook

He shares, "He was very much a Christian follower of Jesus, he had the hope of eternal life, and the resurrections. So, I’m confident that even as he faced death, that there was a peace in him. He was just that kind of a believer and a man."

Now, as this church community prays for the Myers family and friends, they urge others to offer the same support. In addition to his love for his family, and the weather, York says Myers loved people.

"He loved people, he was just always helpful. So, for us as a congregation, to just be grateful that the lord brought the Myers family this way. Even though we hurt, we have immense gratitude that the lord gave them to us for a time. Now, we just want to do everything that we can to bless and encourage Jillian and the kids as they face the future,” says York.

This church community is continuing to remember the warm light and life of Jason Myers.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Myers' family. Click here if you'd like to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-jason-myers-husband-father-of-4.