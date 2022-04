FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Frankfort Police Department shared a social post Wednesday evening, asking for community help to find 16-year-old Brooklyn Taylor.

Taylor was last seen in Frankfort around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

She's 5’4” approximately 130 pounds. Has brown hair and brown eyes.

Please call the Frankfort dispatch center at (502) 875-8523 if you see her or have information about her location.