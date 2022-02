FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frankfort Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing teen.

Veronica Hart was last seen Sunday leaving the Kings Daughters Drive area in a white Toyota Camry with an unknown individual.

She is possibly still in the Frankfort or Danville area.

If you have any information about this juvenile, please contact the Frankfort E-911 Dispatch Center at (502) 875-8582.