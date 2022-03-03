AUDIO: Frankfort police officer threatens 9-year-old boy riding on his dirtbike

(LEX 18) — A Georgetown mother says her son is traumatized after an encounter with a police officer. He was out for a ride on his dirt bike when the family says the officer approached and had some hostile things to say. The audio of the interaction was caught on camera.

9-year-old Dreyson Jackson first got a dirt bike for Christmas. His family says he's enjoyed riding ever since. Dreyson's mom Shamiko Jackson says that changed after an incident this past Sunday. She says she's always close by when her son rides this time, she saw something was wrong. "He's crying uncontrollably. I asked him what was wrong and he said that the guy in the truck had just cursed him out,” says Shamiko. The man later identified himself to Shamiko as Frankfort Police Officer, Billy Graves. Shouting from the incident was picked up on neighbors’ ring doorbell cameras.

The Jacksons say the incident with their son took place on Showalter drive in Georgetown. LEX18 did reach out to the Frankfort Police Department who say they are currently investigating the matter. Frankfort Police Chief Dustin Bowman said, "Frankfort Police Department doesn't condone the behavior described.” Shamiko says she never imagined her son's first interaction with an officer would be like this.

"Not only did you take his innocence away, but you've pretty much traumatized him, and this is his first encounter. As a black 9-year-old little boy with a police officer,” says Shamiko. Now, Shamiko and Dreyson's father are looking for justice for their son. They say the encounter has changed him.

Shamiko says, "He is traumatized....therapy he will have to have some kind of therapy. I’ve never been in a situation like this, so, I’m learning too. So, I have to figure out the next step to help him out. I really honestly don’t know where to go from here."

Dreyson Jackson’s mother says she has been in direct contact with the Frankfort Police Department. She says she and his father would like to see the officer resign they say they worry about how he's interacted with others in the community.

LEX18 did receive a printed statement from the Frankfort Police Department. Chief Dustin Bowman with the Frankfort Police Department issued the following statement in response: