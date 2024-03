FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Frankfort Police Department is honoring Chaplin William Hurtang.

The department took to Facebook to announce his passing on Saturday and share a photo in remembrance.

"He was a man of grace, compassion, integrity, honor, and love. He was a counselor, leader, mentor, friend, and confidant," the post said.

The Chaplin joined the department in 2003 and served his community until his passing.