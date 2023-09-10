Frankfort Police respond to multiple robberies

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frankfort Police responded to three robberies in the city that occurred Sunday morning.

Units were called to the 900 block of East Main Street around 7:47 a.m. for the first robbery.

Shortly after, Franklin County dispatched Frankfort Police to a second robbery in progress in the 200 block of Versailles Road.

Officers were able to assemble a matching physical description of the suspect at each location.

The third robbery was reported at approximately 8:41 a.m. in the 300 block of Versailles Road. Witnesses in the area were able to provide a physical description of the subject, the vehicle he was driving and a license plate number.

Following this incident, Frankfort/Franklin County E-911 dispatched officers to Mero Street regarding a suspicious individual sitting in a vehicle that matched the vehicle description from one of the previous robberies. A Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy located the car and a pursuit began. Frankfort Police were called to assist.

The suspect lost control of the car on US-127, just south of US-60 and wrecked. After a short foot pursuit, the responding officers were able to take the subject into custody.

Charges are pending as each scene is being investigated. No further information has been released at this time.