Franklin County High School honoring former teacher with outdoor classroom

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Spring time is the peak time for beginning outdoor landscape projects.

Now that spring has begun in Frankfort, volunteers are already nearing the end of putting together an outdoor classroom in honor of a teacher.

Adam Hyatt died in 2019 in a car wreck in Whitley County. He had been a teacher at Franklin County High School.

Parents and students are helping to put together this outdoor classroom in his honor.

"He cared about them and they knew it," said Trina Peiffer. Her son was in Hyatt's class.

Hyatt taught her son to tie a bowtie. He taught Katima Willis-Smith, who says she was in the wrong class, but he kept in touch with her.

"You know, I was like, I'm in the wrong classroom but he saw something in me and that's what I appreciated the most," she said.

The outdoor classroom will be an opportunity for students and teachers to get out of the building and learn outside.

"This will give the kids like me a chance that don't always get presented a challenge to excel in their challenges in a different setting," Willis-Smith said.

"He was a wonderful teacher and we all mourned his passing," said parent Chris Schimmoeller.

They hope the classroom could be ready by the end of the week.

