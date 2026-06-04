Franklin County residents lose $75,000 in FTC impersonation scam involving Bitcoin ATMs

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a scam in which a suspect impersonated a Federal Trade Commission employee and directed victims to withdraw cash and deposit it into Bitcoin ATMs. Two victims have lost a combined $75,000.

According to the sheriff's office, victims first received a text message containing a link related to "suspicious activity on their account." The suspect then sent what appeared to be an official FTC identification card and instructed victims to withdraw money from their bank accounts and deposit the cash into Bitcoin ATMs.

The sheriff's office is reminding residents that government agencies will never ask anyone to deposit money into a Bitcoin ATM to resolve a problem. The FTC will never instruct someone to withdraw cash from a bank account and deposit it into a Bitcoin ATM.

The sheriff's office says if you receive a call, email, text message, or social media message demanding money or directing you to deposit funds into a Bitcoin ATM, it is almost certainly a scam.