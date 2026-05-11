Franklin County student taken to hospital following accident, school officials say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Franklin County School officials say that a student was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center following a Monday morning accident on Ridgeview Drive.

According to school officials, the accident involved the student and a passenger vehicle during the morning commute.

School officials say the student's family has been notified and is with the child.

No further details are available at this time, according to school officials.

Franklin County Schools posted the following on their Facebook page: