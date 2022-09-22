Frederick Douglas High School student charged after handgun found in vehicle on school property

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Frederick Douglas High School student faces charges after a handgun was found in their vehicle on school property.

During a news conference held by Fayette County Public Schools, FCPS Police Chief Martin Schafer said during a patrol of school grounds, officers noticed something suspicious in a student vehicle.

After locating and driver of the vehicle, police conducted a search and found a handgun inside.

Officers took possession of the handgun, and the student is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In a letter to parents, Frederick Douglas Principal Lester Diaz said "I assure you that no students were threatened or in danger. This is an isolated incident, and our school building and students remained safe during this investigation. We are grateful to our FCPS Police Officers and administrative team for their partnership and swift action to resolve the situation and ensure we maintain the safety of our students and staff."