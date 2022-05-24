Two Lexington schools delay dismissal after police activity 'unrelated' to the schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Parents of Fredrick Douglass High School and Carter G. Woodson students received a message saying students and employees were being held within their respective buildings for a delayed dismissal.

Read the message below:

"Good afternoon,

Frederick Douglass and Carter G Woodson families due to police activity in our parking lot that is completely unrelated to school, Lexington police have advised us to place our building on heightened alert. In line with our normal safety protocols that means we keep our students and employees safe inside the school building until we receive further instructions from the police. All of our students and staff are safe since this is an active police situation we will not be dismissing at this time we will send a follow up communication as soon as we have additional information thank you for your patience."



The message refers to the incident as an "active police situation" and says all students and staff are safe.

School officials say they are doing a supervised dismissal with police and staff escorting students to buses and cars.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.