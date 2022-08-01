Frederick Douglass High School unveils new mural

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frederick Douglass High School unveiled a mural right before the new school year.

Students painted the mural in the center hallway of the school.

The mural took about four months, with students starting during spring break and well into the summer.

The mural shows a group of horses getting ready for the future.

"It's the journey of a high school student not knowing what you want to do or coming in with some kind of idea, but then you get grouped with a group of students all freshmen, and they walk the same pathway for a while and then after that you choose the direction," said FDHS art teacher Jason Sturgill. "You're going into an academy learning different facets of a job or career, and then you start heading into the future."

The superintendent, LexArts, and the Kentucky Arts Council were all in attendance for the unveiling.