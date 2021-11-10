Free exhibit in Jessamine County takes a look back at American democracy

WILMORE, Ky. (LEX 18) — There's an exhibit open in Jessamine County that takes you through the history of democracy in America.

The program is called Voices and Votes: Democracy in America.

The booths are part of a traveling Smithsonian exhibit examining the nearly 250-year history of our government and how each generation continues to question how to form "a more perfect union."

You can take a tour through some of the historic marches and rallies in Washington, from the Vietnam War protests to fights for social justice from the past decade.

There are also historic campaigns and slogans from presidential races.

One docent we spoke to says this is a way to learn what has shaped American democracy after two centuries.

"Well I think it just brings awareness of our history and especially now where there's so much fighting in between the parties, I think it shows that there should be a lot of unity," said Lolita Burt.

You can take a free tour of the special exhibit at the Wilmore Municipal Center.

It's open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 pm until 6 pm. The exhibit is only in Wilmore until December 11.