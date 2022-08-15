Watch Now
Free legal help for Eastern Kentucky flood survivors

LEX 18
Posted at 6:20 PM, Aug 15, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A free legal help hotline is now available for those affected by the flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

AppalReD Legal Aid is helping to host a hotline for people to call for free legal services in qualifying counties.

People can call 1-844-478-0099 Monday – Friday 8:00am -4:30pm EST. You can also leave a message after hours.

The hotline provides help for the following issues:

  • FEMA and SBA financial benefits
  • Home repair contracts and property insurance claims
  • Re-doing wills and other important legal documents destroyed in the disaster
  • Price gouging, scams, or identity theft
  • Landlord or tenant problems, or threats of foreclosure
  • Disability-related access to federal, state, and local disaster programs
