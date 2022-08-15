Free legal help for Eastern Kentucky flood survivors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A free legal help hotline is now available for those affected by the flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

AppalReD Legal Aid is helping to host a hotline for people to call for free legal services in qualifying counties.

People can call 1-844-478-0099 Monday – Friday 8:00am -4:30pm EST. You can also leave a message after hours.

The hotline provides help for the following issues: