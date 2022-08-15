Free legal help for Eastern Kentucky flood survivors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A free legal help hotline is now available for those affected by the flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
AppalReD Legal Aid is helping to host a hotline for people to call for free legal services in qualifying counties.
People can call 1-844-478-0099 Monday – Friday 8:00am -4:30pm EST. You can also leave a message after hours.
The hotline provides help for the following issues:
- FEMA and SBA financial benefits
- Home repair contracts and property insurance claims
- Re-doing wills and other important legal documents destroyed in the disaster
- Price gouging, scams, or identity theft
- Landlord or tenant problems, or threats of foreclosure
- Disability-related access to federal, state, and local disaster programs