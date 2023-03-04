Watch Now
Friday night's severe weather leaves thousands without power in Kentucky

Posted at 2:31 PM, Mar 04, 2023
(LEX 18) — The severe storms that passed through the bluegrass on Friday night have left thousands of people without power.

LG&E and KU say this is the third most significant weather event in the company's history.

The storm has affected about 300,00 customers and brought down 1,700 power lines.

During Governor Andy Beshear's briefing Saturday morning, he said this will be a multi-day restoration event.

LG&E and KU will continue to update repair times based on the crew's assessment of the system damage in each area affected.

Officials say to stay away from downed power lines but if you need to report one, you can by calling LG&E at 502-589-1444 or KU at 800-981-0600.

To track the progress of outages, go to: Outages | LG&E and KU (lge-ku.com).

