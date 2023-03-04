Friday night's severe weather leaves thousands without power in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — The severe storms that passed through the bluegrass on Friday night have left thousands of people without power.

LG&E and KU say this is the third most significant weather event in the company's history.

Our crews continue to access the extensive damage caused by this storm and historic wind event, which is the third most significant weather event in our company’s history. This storm impacted nearly 300,000 customers and brought down 1,700 power lines. pic.twitter.com/Ns6ZgOsVlt — LG&E and KU (@lgeku) March 4, 2023

The storm has affected about 300,00 customers and brought down 1,700 power lines.

During Governor Andy Beshear's briefing Saturday morning, he said this will be a multi-day restoration event.

LG&E and KU will continue to update repair times based on the crew's assessment of the system damage in each area affected.

Officials say to stay away from downed power lines but if you need to report one, you can by calling LG&E at 502-589-1444 or KU at 800-981-0600.

To track the progress of outages, go to: Outages | LG&E and KU (lge-ku.com).