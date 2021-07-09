Friendship towers at Sayre Christian Village opens after 12 years of planning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After 12 years of planning, the friendship towers at Sayre Christian Village are officially open.

Today they hosted an open house and ribbon cutting to celebrate the expansion of assisted living and a new memory care community.

LEX 18

Command Sergeant Major Paul Rezac of the 63rd aviation brigade and his team provided COVID support for Sayre in January.

He says he's glad to see the progress since then.

“It's just amazing to see how we've come so far in the last few months with the vaccinations and people to be able to be in here without masks on," Rezac said. "I just want people to see that it's a community. You know that everybody can come together. It doesn't matter what your background is or where you're from. This community here, the Sayre Christian Village is just a welcoming place.”

Sayre Christian remodeled the original building and units and created 30 new units with the assisted living memory care.