From broken to beauty: Chainsaw artist makes pieces from Western Kentucky tornado debris

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Our LEX 18 crews spent days in Western Kentucky, hearing and telling the stories of survivors from last year's deadly tornado outbreak.

Chief Photographer Brian Stahl met a Dawson Springs man who lost everything in the tornadoes and still lives without power and water.

Despite the hardships Brett Cobb has faced, he's found a new passion as a chainsaw artist.

Cobb survived the deadly tornadoes but lost his family home in the storm.

“It just seemed like there was a train running around the whole entire thing and it seemed like the whole house just twisted about 2-3 inches on every single corner,” said Cobb.

His home was a loss, but Cobb wanted to save a damaged tree his mother had planted when he was a kid.

“It had so many memories in it, I couldn’t let it be thrown away,” said Cobb. “The disaster relief crews were packing up storm debris to take away and I had to tell them—no we've got plans for that one.”

His plans were to use a chainsaw to make a piece of art from it.

From there, it became a passion. He now spends his days using tornado debris to make art he sells.

"When I wake up, I wood. You know what I mean? I wood for real,” said Cobb. “And I watch carving videos all day.”

Cobb told us he’s sold quite a few projects and he keeps working on his craft, despite living in a camper with no heat.

"I keep putting more stuff out into the yard and people keep coming by and liking it. It gives me that drive and that sense of purpose," said Cobb.

He told LEX 18 he has improved and it makes him thrilled to see people appreciate his work.

“That's what I like. Somebody appreciating something I'm doing,” said Cobb. “That's what gives me that fuel, that drives me to keep doing it, to see people light up and be happy by it and seeing something from broken to beauty."

Cobb says he's hoping to get the attention of his favorite chainsaw carver, Ryan Cook. He says he'd love to be featured on the TV show "A Cut Above."

Friends have started a Go Fund Me for Cobb to help him with his living expenses and for his art. You can check it out here.