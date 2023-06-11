Fundraiser held in Georgetown for fallen deputy

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The community is still supporting the family of Scott County deputy Caleb Conley after he was gunned down during a traffic stop in May.

Saturday, law enforcement agencies put on a softball tournament to raise money for his family.

"It's a brotherhood, sisterhood for us. So, we don't have to know them personally to still draw that emotional connection," said organizer and police officer Jason Stolz.

Which is why he said it wasn't hard to get people from all over the community to participate.

More than 30 teams and 4 different divisions competed.

"All proceeds go to the family. We've got these t-shirts that we are selling, all those proceeds go. We've got the concessions here, the snowy ice," said player Skyler Stolz.

Deputy Conley was shot and killed at a traffic stop on May 25th.

His life and sacrifices he made for the community were remembered at the opening ceremony.

Over 700 people are expected to participate in the tournament this weekend.

"It's an overwhelming outpouring of support," said Stolz.