Funeral arrangements announced for Pulaski County High School football player

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Pulaski County High School football player who died after suffering a head injury.

KHSAA tweeted about the 17-year-old Andrew Dodson's death.

His parents told LEX 18 their son was injured during practice on Friday. They said it was a very routine play and that no one is to blame.

Dodson was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset and after several surgeries, he was pronounced dead early Monday morning.

Brandon Carrier, a pastor at High Street Baptist Church, says he would spend a lot of time there volunteering. Carrier says Andrew was active in many church groups and was often seen helping around Somerset.

"If it needed to be done, he did it," said Carrier. "He was that kind of kid."

Our sympathies and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Andrew Dodson, a member of the Pulaski County football team. We are heartbroken by this tragedy and are deeply sorry for your loss. — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) April 3, 2023

Dodson's visitation will be at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset on Thursday, April 6 from 5:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and again on Friday, April 7 from 10:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. at the Center with Pastor Ed Amundson and Mr. Scotty Grimes officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerset Cemetery.