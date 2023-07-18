Funeral arrangements announced for teen brothers killed in boating accident on Lake Cumberland

PULASKI COUNY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for two teenagers who died in a tragic accident on Lake Cumberland on Friday.

18-year-old Chase Fischer and 14-year-old Cole Fischer were killed while the brothers were on a jet ski. The two lived in Villa Hills in Kenton County.

Fischer Homes released a statement regarding the death of the two boys:

The Fischer Homes family is mourning the tragic and profound loss of Chase and Cole Fischer. Our deepest condolences are with their parents, Greg and Amy Fischer, their sister, and their grandparents, Henry and Elaine Fischer. The Fischer Group has always been a company about family, and our team is grieving with and praying for the entire Fischer family. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We ask that their privacy be respected during this unimaginable time.

The visitation for the brothers will be on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Crescent Springs, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the church. They will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati 600 Dalton Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45203, or the Boone County Animal Shelter 5643 Idlewild Rd. Burlington, KY 41005.