Funeral arrangements released for Scott County Deputy

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A funeral service will be held for Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley on Thursday, June 1 at 11:00 a.m. in Georgetown.

Services will take place at the Scott County High School in the gymnasium.

A visitation will be Wednesday, May 31 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana, following the funeral on June 1.

Scott County Sheriff's Deputy Lead Chaplain, Mike Justice, will preside over services.

Donations can be dropped off at Field and Main Bank or mailed to 103 E Bridge Street, Cynthiana, Ky 41031.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office will hold a candlelight vigil in honor of Deputy Conley.

The vigil will be Thursday, May 25 at 8:00 p.m. at the square near City Hall. According to the sheriff's office, Main Street at N Hamilton will be shut down.

In a Facebook post, the Scott County Sheriff's Office said, "Let's honor our fallen hero."

The deputy was shot and killed Monday in the line of duty during a traffic stop on I-75.

45-year-old Steven Sheangshang was arrested and charged with the murder of Deputy Conley Monday.

On Wednesday, Fayette County District Judge Melissa Murphy entered not-guilty pleas on behalf of Sheangshang for the following charges that allegedly occurred after the shooting of the deputy:



assault first degree

robbery first degree

convicted felon in possession of a handgun

tampering with physical evidence

burglary second degree

Sheangshang's next court date is set for June 2.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Deputy Conley and has raised over $57,000.