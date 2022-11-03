Watch Now
News

Actions

Funeral services announced for high school athletic director

Jason Howell
<a href="https://twitter.com/PldAthletics">@PldAthletics</a> on Twitter
Jason Howell
Posted at 9:21 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 21:22:42-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Funeral services have been announced for a local high school athletic director.

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Athletic Director Jason Howell died unexpectedly yesterday.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told the Herald-Leader that the cause of death is being investigated as a suicide.

As we reported earlier, "concerns were raised by members of the Dunbar staff" which resulted in Dunbar Principal Marlon Ball being placed on leave following Howell's death.

The Kentucky High School Athletics Association released the following statement in remembrance of Howell:

According to PLD Athletics on Twitter, Jason Howell's funeral arrangements are as follows:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m.

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m.