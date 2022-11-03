Funeral services announced for high school athletic director

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Funeral services have been announced for a local high school athletic director.

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Athletic Director Jason Howell died unexpectedly yesterday.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told the Herald-Leader that the cause of death is being investigated as a suicide.

As we reported earlier, "concerns were raised by members of the Dunbar staff" which resulted in Dunbar Principal Marlon Ball being placed on leave following Howell's death.

The Kentucky High School Athletics Association released the following statement in remembrance of Howell:

Remembering Jason Howell and his tireless work to support his Paul Laurence Dunbar family pic.twitter.com/FRGnOMbEfb — KHSAA Main (@KHSAA) November 2, 2022

According to PLD Athletics on Twitter, Jason Howell's funeral arrangements are as follows: