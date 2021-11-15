Watch
Gadhafi's son announces candidacy for president of Libya

AP
Seif al-Islam, left, the son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi registers his candidacy for the country’s presidential elections next month, in Sabha, Libya, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Al-Islam, who was seen as the reformist face of Gadhafi's regime before the 2011 uprising, was released in June 2017 after more than five years of detention. (Libyan High National Elections Commission via AP)
Seif al-Islam
CAIRO (AP) — Libya's election agency says the son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi has announced his candidacy for the country’s presidential election next month.

Libya's election agency said in a statement Sunday that Seif al-Islam submitted his candidacy papers in the southern town of Sabha.

Gadhafi’s son was captured by fighters late in 2011, the year when a popular uprising toppled Gadhafi after more than 40 years in power.

Moammar Gadhafi was later killed amid the ensuing fighting that would turn into a civil war.

