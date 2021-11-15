Gadhafi's son announces candidacy for president of Libya

CAIRO (AP) — Libya's election agency says the son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi has announced his candidacy for the country’s presidential election next month.

Libya's election agency said in a statement Sunday that Seif al-Islam submitted his candidacy papers in the southern town of Sabha.

Gadhafi’s son was captured by fighters late in 2011, the year when a popular uprising toppled Gadhafi after more than 40 years in power.

Moammar Gadhafi was later killed amid the ensuing fighting that would turn into a civil war.