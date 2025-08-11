Garbage truck seen engulfed in smoke on New Circle Road near Old Frankfort

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 on the scene reported that Lexington fire crews responded to New Circle Road, past Old Frankfort, where a garbage truck was seen engulfed in smoke at around 12:15 p.m. on Monday.

The Lexington Police Department reported that the inner loop of west New Circle between Versailles and Old Frankfort is currently closed.

Police advised drivers to take an alternate route while fire crews continued to work the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.