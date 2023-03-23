Garrard Co. food pantry looking for permanent home after fire

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Back in November of 2021, just days before Thanksgiving, someone set fire to the building belonging to the Garrard County Food Pantry.

Since, much has been up in the air, including finding a permanent home. Now, the leadership says it's getting close.

"What do we do?" asked Gregory Cash. He has a decision to make. Now, their home is an old mini mart that has been closed.

"The demand is there, and I wish we could find a home here locally," Cash said.

There has been more demand in part due to rising inflation.

"The numbers increase," he said. "Pretty much monthly, yearly."

Times are tough, where people who visit the pantry say they want it to stay local.

"We can't pay three, four, five thousand dollars a month in rent," Cash said. "And be able to stay open. There's no way."

Cash hopes the next place can be a permanent solution, after a year and a half of a temporary spot.

"We just want a permanent home that we can say this is ours, we don't have to move, we can maintain it," he said.

Cash says the building where they are now is up for sale.

