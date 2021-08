GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 79-year-old man has died after being found in the water at Herrington Lake.

According to Garrard County Coroner Shane Young, Ralph Tudor's body was found in a cove near Sunset Marina on Wednesday. Tudor was a local kayaker who helped pick up trash out of the lake.

An autopsy will be completed Thursday to determine a cause of death. Foul play is not suspected.