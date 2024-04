GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Garrard County crews responded to a two-story partial structure collapse at a residence near Richmond Road.

According to officials, they received a call about the collapse and reports of two people still inside around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday.

When arriving on the scene, officials said both people were able to safely exit the structure with no injuries.

Several other agencies responded for aid and to secure the scene.