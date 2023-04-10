Garrard County Food Pantry leaders hoping for permanent home by Thanksgiving

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Leaders at the Garrard County Food Pantry are optimistic for this upcoming Thanksgiving.

You might remember a year and a half ago, someone set their previous building on fire. They're hoping to get approval to build a permanent home in the community.

"We're just waiting for everybody to get together for later, which is driving me crazy because I'm not patient at all," said Gregory Cash, who helps run the pantry. "Waiting on some final answers and some other details to come in but kind of looks like we'll be able to have our own home and have it built and kind of set up the way we need it."

They rent their current building, which is being sold. Two and a half weeks ago, they were left with few options, but one non-negotiable.

"We will not stop," Cash said. "We're going to keep going."

Angie Cash has helped keep things going in times of adversity. Between the fire and increased demand due to inflation, it hasn't been an easy process for the last year and a half.

"It'll be interesting," Angie said. "And a new thing for everybody, a whole new chapter."

Angie hopes with their own space, they'll be able to prioritize an effective traffic flow. Most importantly, this pantry would stay in Garrard County. They hope to know if this is for sure a go very soon.

