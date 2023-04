GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Garrard County home is destroyed after catching on fire Saturday afternoon.

The owners told LEX 18 they believe the home to be historical, dating back to the 18th century.

LEX 18

According to the Garrard County Fire Department, the fire started in the kitchen and everyone in the home had to exit through a window.

Officials say that no one was injured in the fire and the incident is under investigation.