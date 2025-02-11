Garrard County home destroyed in fire overnight

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A home in the Buckeye community was destroyed overnight after a fire broke out, according to Garrard County EMA/CSEPP.

According to officials, the homeowner reported the fire around 3:24 a.m. on Tuesday, and the Buckeye Fire Department responded.

Officials say that when they arrived on the scene, the structure was fully involved and had spread to an unattached garage.

Due to heavy snow and hazardous road conditions, officials say it was challenging for units responding to the scene.

According to officials, they were able to extinguish the fire after three and a half hours, and no injuries were reported.