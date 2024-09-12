Garrard County juvenile arrested after allegedly posting school threat online

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Garrard County Sheriff's Office reports that a juvenile was arrested after allegedly creating and posting a school threat online.

According to officials, they were notified on Wednesday night of a threat to Garrard County Middle School that was circulating on social media.

Officials say that after an investigation, it was determined that a juvenile had made and posted the threat after school hours.

The sheriff's office says it worked alongside the Garrard County Schools Administration throughout the investigation to ensure the safety of the students and staff.

Officials urge parents to speak to their kids about posting threatening messages online.

The juvenile was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, which is a felony.

Anyone with information regarding the post is asked to call the sheriff's office at 859-792-3023.