Garrard County opens warming centers as frigid temperatures approach

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Garrard County Emergency Management has opened two warming centers to provide shelter as frigid temperatures are expected to hit the area.

The Lancaster Police Department lobby on Richmond Street is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anyone needing shelter from the cold. The Garrard County Homeless Center on Stanford Street is also available as a warming center.

Officials are reminding residents to check on elderly neighbors and avoid prolonged exposure to the cold weather.