Gas prices continue to fall ahead of Christmas, Kentucky's average price below $3

(LEX 18) — If affordable fuel was on the top of your Christmas wish list, you're in luck. Anyone planning a holiday road trip this week can enjoy another drop in gas prices.

AAA reports the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas is down about 13 cents from last week.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas is now under $3.15.

Prices are down more than 55 cents from a month ago and still below the average price from a year ago.

This time last year, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas was $3.30.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Kentucky is right around $2.85. The price is even lower in Lexington at $2.80 a gallon.

Perhaps the best Christmas present of all for Americans? Gas Buddy predicts prices could fall below $3 nationwide by the end of the year.