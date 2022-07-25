Watch Now
Gas prices continue to fall, Kentucky's average around $4

Posted at 8:17 AM, Jul 25, 2022
(LEX 18) — The average price of gasoline in the United States has fallen over the past two weeks.

The price decreased 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon and experts say the decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

The price at the pump is $1.32 higher than it was this time a year ago; however, it has decreased 55 cents over the past six weeks.

Kentucky's average gas price sits at $4, according to AAA. Lexington's average is a bit higher around $4.24.

Gas cost $3.98 at Valero on Lane Allen and $4.09 at Marathon on Southland at last check, according to GasBuddy. The lowest price for gas in the state is $3.29 at the BP in Brownsville.

Keep in mind: prices could change before you arrive at the pump.

