Gas prices could impact help for the needy as temperatures get colder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The White House has announced a plan to try and relieve the stress people are feeling at the pump.

According to the American Automobile Association, gas prices are $3.40 a gallon, which is more than 50% higher than this time last year.

In Lexington, most gas prices are around $3 a gallon.

A price that many customers we spoke to simply shrug at. They say in a world of supply shortages and higher costs, it's just another price to pay to get to where you need to go.

Some local business owners tell LEX 18 they are seeing little impact on their bottom line.

But at Critchfield Meats Family Market, the assistant meat manager says they're making slight cost adjustments.

"The gas has definitely impacted some of our more popular red meat items as far as our filets and ribeyes and stuff. We're still able to keep those prices held down, but for the most part, they are a little higher than this time of year normally," said Patrick Wingate.

Unlike gas prices, temperatures are starting to run low. That means the Catholic Action Center's Compassionate Caravan is rolling out at night.

"It's cold. It makes all of us uncomfortable. But if you're living on the streets and it's as cold as it was last night, it's more than just a health issue. It can be a death issue," said Ginny Ramsey, director of the Catholic Action Center.

Unfortunately, the van is a gas-guzzler.

"In the past, we fill it up, probably $65. And this morning, it took $100," said Ramsey.

Ramsey says donations will keep the caravan on the road through the wintertime, but she's also thinking about those who need a car just to keep their lights on.

That's why she supports the recent announcement from the Biden administration.

"Because it's not just our people at the caravan, it's people trying to go to work who make minimum wage. It's people trying to get by," said Ramsey.