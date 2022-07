(LEX 18) — The price of gas at the pump continues to go down, hitting a two-month low. The national average for a gallon of gas costs $4.495 as of Tuesday, according to AAA.

Regular gas costs less than $4 a gallon at nearly one in five U.S. gas stations, according to a price-reporting agency for AAA. Cheaper gas can be found in southeastern states, Texas, and Oklahoma.

Kentucky's latest average is about $4.16 while Lexington's average price hovers around $4.37.