Gas prices only expected to increase during summer travel season

LEX 18
Posted at 7:59 AM, May 23, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 'Tis the season for summer travel and Kentuckians are doing what they can to manage these record-high gas prices, including opting to take vacations closer to home this year.

Experts do expect prices to continue climbing during the summer travel season.

GasBuddy reports Lexington's gas price average is about $4.25 and Louisville's average price is about $4.35. Kentucky's is averaging about $4.28.

Two of the lowest gas prices in Lexington are located at Murphy USA on Grey Lag Way and Kroger on Alexandria Drive—both are $4.14 at last check, according to GasBuddy.

The lowest price for gas in the state is $3.81 at Circle K in Henderson. That is the cash only price.

Keep in mind: these prices could change before you get to the pump.

