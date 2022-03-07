Gas prices top $4 a gallon in parts of Kentucky

(LEX 18) — The cost of going places continues to go up, and now, gas prices are at the highest level in history.

The current average sits at more than $4.10 a gallon nationwide, according to GasBuddy.

Lexington's average is slightly lower than that, but some parts of the Bluegrass state are not as fortunate.

Just about an hour south of Lexington, the cost of gas per gallon was $4.09 as of Monday afternoon at several gas stations in Mount Vernon.

We caught up with Kimberly Brown as she filled up her SUV pulling a U-Haul trailer across the country. She's moving from the west coast to South Carolina.

"The whole reason for leaving California was that everything was going up," said Brown.

Some parts of California as seeing gas as high as $7 a gallon. As she has driven east, the prices have certainly been lower, but still higher than expected.

"And then stopping here at $4.09, I was like a little surprised too. I thought I'd get gas at 3.80 across the country, but it is going up as I go east. I'm surprised," said Brown.

To put the numbers in perspective, if you have a 12-gallon tank, $20 will not fill up even half of that in Mount Vernon.

We stopped by the County Courthouse to speak with Judge-Executive Howell Holbrook.

As the county's Fiscal Court prepares the next budget, Holbrook says they will monitor fuel prices to ensure that the cost does not impact essential county services.

"We still gotta do our daily jobs. You know, the Road Department is still working, emergency services [are] still responding so I mean, we just have to deal with it and move forward," said Holbrook.

In a global economy, events half a world away will have an impact on Americans.

As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, the US and allies are considering a ban on the import of Russian oil.

Experts say this action, or even the prospect of it, could send gas prices up even higher.