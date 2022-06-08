Gas prices update: Kentucky's latest average is $4.78

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We're still keeping an eye on local gas prices amid this ongoing spike.

Lexington's latest average price is about $4.77 and Kentucky's average is $4.78, according to AAA.

A gallon of premium gas is still below $5 at Costco, but at most other gas stations it is more than $5.

Gas prices have hit another record-high nationwide.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is now $4.91, which is a $0.05 jump from Monday. Around this time last year, the average price was $3.05 per gallon.

California residents are feeling the biggest pain at the pump with an average price of $6.37 per gallon.

The lowest gas prices in Lexington can be found at Marathon on Garden Springs Drive and Thorton's on Versailles Road, according to GasBuddy.com.

At last check, Marathon on Garden Springs Drive was $4.69 and Thornton's on Versailles Road was $4.75.

The lowest price for gas in the state is $4.19 at Marathon in Wayland/Floyd County.

Keep in mind: prices could change before you arrive at the pump.