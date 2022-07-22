Gas siphoned from a Nicholasville family's car

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Even though gas prices are falling, people are still finding it hard to fill their tanks up.

The desperation is leading to a rise in gas siphoning.

One Nicholasville woman said she knows this firsthand after she woke up to find all the gas stolen right out of her tank.

"My husband called me and said, 'My tank is empty.' I was so confused, and he said 'it's gone. Someone had to have siphoned it out,'" said Nicholasville resident Jessica Bain.

An entire gas tank, along with the Bains' hard-earned money, was taken in the middle of the night.

"80 dollars, that meant something to someone. We just opened our business in March, and it meant a lot," Bain said.

Jessica took her story to social media. And it turns out she wasn't alone.

Dozens of people commented on her post claiming they also woke up to find their recently filled tanks empty again.

Jessica plans to report the incident to the police.

Meanwhile, fellow business owner and good samaritan Chris Dedman saw Jessica's story and offered to refill her tank for free.

"When Jessica posted that, I felt inclined to reach out and help," said Dedman.

'The Pit Stop' gas station owners also agreed to split the costs with him.

Police said if you want some extra security, you can buy a locking gas cap at your local auto store.