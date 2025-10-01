Gatlinburg Bypass in the Great Smoky Mountains back open following landslide

GATLINBURG, Tn. (LEX 18) — The Gatlinburg Bypass in the Great Smoky Mountains is back open on Wednesday following a landslide on Sept. 27 that closed the roadway for several days.

According to a Facebook post from Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials, crews removed over 140 truckloads of debris after heavy rain caused around 150 feet of the roadway to be covered with mud, trees, and rocks.

Officials say that real-time updates on the park road conditions can be found at Current Conditions - Great Smoky Mountains National Park (U.S. National Park Service).