LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Executive Director and General Manager of Lextran, Jill Barnett, has submitted her resignation which will go into effect on July 26.

Lextran says that Barnett has accepted a position outside of the transit industry.

Barnett has served as general manager for Lextran since 2020. She started her career in 2009 and previously served as assistant general manager with Transdev and as Lextran's director of community affairs and community outreach coordinator.