Generator safety: What you need to know

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department has a message for people using generators while they wait for the power to return: beware of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Lexington Fire is averaging around four calls a day for people getting sick because their generator hasn't been set up properly.

Hazard Specialist Lieutenant Shannon Poynter says people are keeping their generators too close or inside their homes.

As more people turn their generators on to brace for the cold weather, he said people need to be aware of the dangers before it's too late.

"A good rule of thumb is to operate the generator at least 20 feet from your home. It's not readily detectable by the human senses."

If you experience any symptoms, call 911 immediately and get out of your home quickly.

Symptoms:

- Fatigue

- Blurriness of vision

- Nausea

- Vomiting

- Loss of consciousness