'Generous, selfless, loving': Family remembers Jordan Morgan, victim in Madison County home invasion

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The search continues for answers and the intruder after a shooting inside a Madison County home.

The house on Willis Branch Road belonging to C. Wesley Morgan, a former state representative, remains a crime scene.

Family members tell us that his daughter, Jordan Morgan, was killed.

"She was just so great. Generous, selfless, funny, so funny. Loving," said Hayleigh Burrows, Jordan's niece. "She's the queen of networking. If I ever needed to know anyone, she knew someone who could get me connected."

Provided to LEX 18

Hayleigh is following in her aunt's footsteps. She's pursuing a pre-law degree at UK and is planning to take the LSAT this summer.

"She was always the one pushing me to do my best," said Burrows.

Haleigh Burrows

The two are about a decade apart but had grown inseparable. She says they spent the past few years going on shopping trips, trying different restaurants among other adventures.

"I consider more of a best friend than an aunt," said Burrows.

LEX 18

They talked every day, including the night before the shooting. Hayleigh says she's still in shock over losing her best friend.

"And then there's the realization she won't be at my wedding. She won't get to meet my boyfriend. She won't be at my graduation. She won't get to help me pick out law school," said Burrows. "I firmly believe she's in a better place and happy. So that kind of helps me get through this."